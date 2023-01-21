The Stocks pub in Ecclesfield is looking for new owners in an upcoming auction with property auctioneers, Mark Jenkinson & Son.

This is the first time in 38 years the pub has been offered for sale, as the currently landlady hopes to retire. Joanne Bridges put the well-known establishment up for sale with local auctioneers and is determined to make sure whoever takes over will continue running the site as a pub.

Images of the accommodation in the pub show a cosy living/dining room and a large kitchen, with an island and breakfast bar. It also has a lounge, two cosy bedrooms and a lovely looking bathroom.

The pub offers plenty of tables and seating, as well as a pool table. There is also seating to the front of the pub, allowing customers to enjoy a drink outside in warmer weather.

If you want to know more about this popular pub, or would like to get involved in the auction and see the other lots, you can find it on Mark Jenkinson and Son’s website.

