Sheffield property for sale: Inside The Stocks pub which is looking for new landlord
The Stocks pub in Ecclesfield is looking for new owners in an upcoming auction with property auctioneers, Mark Jenkinson & Son.
This is the first time in 38 years the pub has been offered for sale, as the currently landlady hopes to retire. Joanne Bridges put the well-known establishment up for sale with local auctioneers and is determined to make sure whoever takes over will continue running the site as a pub.
Images of the accommodation in the pub show a cosy living/dining room and a large kitchen, with an island and breakfast bar. It also has a lounge, two cosy bedrooms and a lovely looking bathroom.
The pub offers plenty of tables and seating, as well as a pool table. There is also seating to the front of the pub, allowing customers to enjoy a drink outside in warmer weather.