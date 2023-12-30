Whether through their wide-reaching impact, massive controversy or even just warming a few hearts, these were the biggest stories in Sheffield this year.
The Star has curated this review of the headlines in 2023 using 16 stories that got the city talking the most.
Who can forget the time an illegal rave somewhere in Attercliffe kept the entire city awake on night in February?
Or how the city threw a promotion parade for Sheffield United in May, only to throw another for the Owls just three weeks later?
Here are 16 stories to mark the end of 2023 in Sheffield.
1. The shambles of the Sheffield Container Park
The "shambolic" Sheffield Container Park is now considered by many as a stain on the council's record. The problem-laden project saw over a year of delays, disagreements and overspending before finally arriving in October 2022... only to be dismantled over February after ballooning to double its budget and costing £600,000 by the end. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/not-our-finest-hour-what-went-wrong-with-sheffields-container-park-and-what-happens-now-3999875 Photo: dw
2. The rave heard across the city
On February 25, many Sheffield residents were kept awake by thumping music that seemed to be coming from everywhere. Just some of the areas where people claimed to have been disturbed included Millhouses, Heeley, Nether Edge, Loxley, Woodseats, Meersbrook, Totley, Wybourn, Crosspool, Crookes, Broomhill and Broomhall - yet many residents said it was so loud it sounded like it could have been "a car at the end of the road". It shortly led to police investigating a suspected illegal rave, rumoured to be in Attercliffe. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/police-have-been-investigating-a-suspected-rave-which-has-kept-thousands-in-sheffield-awake-overnight-4041829 Photo: Sagar Simkhada
3. Balti King closes its doors
One of the most widely read stories in Sheffield this year was over the closure of the iconic Balti King restaurant. Owner Tony Hussain, who opened Balti King 33 years ago, sadly confirmed the closure in February, saying: "I tried my best. I even remortgaged my house to keep it going... I've lost everything." - https://www.thestar.co.uk/business/ive-lost-everything-heartbroken-balti-king-owner-confirms-famous-sheffield-restaurant-has-closed-4036266 Photo: National World
4. The death of Marcia Grant
The Greenhill community was left in shock on April 5 when a Marcia Grant, 60, was killed outside her home in by a then-12-year-old boy who later pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He later told police "Is she dead?", "Looks like I got my first kill?", and "It was an accident, I swear." He remains to be sentenced. Photo: SYP