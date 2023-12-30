2 . The rave heard across the city

On February 25, many Sheffield residents were kept awake by thumping music that seemed to be coming from everywhere. Just some of the areas where people claimed to have been disturbed included Millhouses, Heeley, Nether Edge, Loxley, Woodseats, Meersbrook, Totley, Wybourn, Crosspool, Crookes, Broomhill and Broomhall - yet many residents said it was so loud it sounded like it could have been "a car at the end of the road". It shortly led to police investigating a suspected illegal rave, rumoured to be in Attercliffe. - https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/crime/police-have-been-investigating-a-suspected-rave-which-has-kept-thousands-in-sheffield-awake-overnight-4041829 Photo: Sagar Simkhada