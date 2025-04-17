From hilltop suburbs with sweeping city views to leafy village-like corners on the edge of the Peak District, Sheffield has no shortage of great places to call home.

We asked the readers of The Star where they think the best spots are to live, and they didn’t hold back.

Some honourable mentions that did not make the list include:

Endcliffe: Loved by locals like Vron Oates, this area is green, peaceful and close to Ecclesall Road and the park.

High Green: Mentioned by Azubike Okani – a quiet northern suburb with easy access to open space.

Heeley: Rachel O’Brien praised this up-and-coming area for its community feel and proximity to the city.

Sheffield’s charm lies in its variety. Whether you want parks, pubs, peace, or Peak District paths, there’s a neighbourhood that’ll feel just right.

As Mark Davenport commented, “People will like where they grew up - a lot of people don’t move very far.”

And in Sheffield, that’s a pretty easy decision to make.

Here are some of the top picks from Sheffielders themselves.

Ken Dash has lived and worked all over the UK, from Cornwall to Orkney, but Sheffield stands out. Now settled in Meersbrook, he says, "I must say, Sheffield is the best place I've lived in. Now settled in Meersbrook and happy here." And it's no surprise – Meersbrook Park, with its panoramic views over the city, thriving local cafes, and creative community, gives this neighbourhood its special character.

Crookes is another local favourite. Paul Knowles was born in the S10 area and says, "I will retire there – an absolutely fantastic place full of memories." With its lively high street, close proximity to the city and countryside, and youthful buzz from nearby university life, Crookes remains one of Sheffield's most beloved areas. Neighbouring Walkley and Broomhill also got shout-outs, with Mark Hetherington saying, "Walkley for me, just for the cats," while others praised the access to green space and community feel.

Margaret Holland was straight to the point: "Crookes, Crosspool, Lodge Moor, Fulwood." All four of these suburbs on the western side of the city offer peaceful, residential living, excellent schools, and direct routes into the Peak District. These are go-to areas for families looking for more space and good local amenities, and they consistently rank among Sheffield's most desirable postcodes.