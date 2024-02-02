Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vain doctor from Sheffield was soon cut down to size on The Apprentice as he made a hilarious error which left viewers cringing.

Dr Asif Munaf is one of 18 contestants competing on the BBC One show for a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Asif Munaf (front row, second from left) in The Apprentice on BBC One

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opening episode he boasted about having an 'extremely high IQ', and an 'extremely high bench press', adding 'to top it off, I'm quite good on the eye'.

Who is Dr Asif Munaf and what is his business?

But Lord Sugar had little time for his hubris, responding to Asif's claim that he had the four 'b's of beauty, brain, body and business by saying: "It should be five 'b's - b******s."

If Asif, who is trying to get the investment for a vitamin supplements business which he claims will 'really help improve Britain's health', thought that was bad his pride was about to take a much bigger blow.

Dr Asif Munaf, from Sheffield, who is one of the contestants on BBC One show The Apprentice (Pic credit: BBC)

The season opener on Thursday, February 1 saw the teams tasked with hosting a corporate away day in the Scottish Highlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers were left in stitches when the women's team mistakenly used a sweet crumble mixture instead of breadcrumbs for their fishcakes.

But that moment was topped when back in the boardroom, as the results were being announced, Asif clapped, thinking the men had won, before being hastilty told by his team mates to let Lord Sugar's assistant Tim Campbell finish.

As it turned out, their loss of more than £500 saw them slide to a heavy defeat after their clients demanded a 52 per cent refund.

Asif, who previously appeared on Dragons' Den trying to raise money for his his Date Smoothie business, survived the first episode as Oliver Medforth became the first contestant to be fired.

But he took a roasting from viewers on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One person commented: "If you are having a bad day, just remember how Asif started clapping before hearing the results, only to find out his team had lost. Indeed, a historic moment in The Apprentice."

Another called Asif's gaffe 'one of the greatest #TheApprentice moments of all time', while a third simply wrote 'cringe'.