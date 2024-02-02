The Apprentice BBC: Sheffield doctor makes viewers 'cringe' in 'one of greatest moments' in show's history
Dr Asif Munaf embarrassed himself in front of Lord Alan Sugar in the boardroom
A vain doctor from Sheffield was soon cut down to size on The Apprentice as he made a hilarious error which left viewers cringing.
Dr Asif Munaf is one of 18 contestants competing on the BBC One show for a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.
In the opening episode he boasted about having an 'extremely high IQ', and an 'extremely high bench press', adding 'to top it off, I'm quite good on the eye'.
Who is Dr Asif Munaf and what is his business?
But Lord Sugar had little time for his hubris, responding to Asif's claim that he had the four 'b's of beauty, brain, body and business by saying: "It should be five 'b's - b******s."
If Asif, who is trying to get the investment for a vitamin supplements business which he claims will 'really help improve Britain's health', thought that was bad his pride was about to take a much bigger blow.
The season opener on Thursday, February 1 saw the teams tasked with hosting a corporate away day in the Scottish Highlands.
Viewers were left in stitches when the women's team mistakenly used a sweet crumble mixture instead of breadcrumbs for their fishcakes.
But that moment was topped when back in the boardroom, as the results were being announced, Asif clapped, thinking the men had won, before being hastilty told by his team mates to let Lord Sugar's assistant Tim Campbell finish.
As it turned out, their loss of more than £500 saw them slide to a heavy defeat after their clients demanded a 52 per cent refund.
Asif, who previously appeared on Dragons' Den trying to raise money for his his Date Smoothie business, survived the first episode as Oliver Medforth became the first contestant to be fired.
But he took a roasting from viewers on social media.
One person commented: "If you are having a bad day, just remember how Asif started clapping before hearing the results, only to find out his team had lost. Indeed, a historic moment in The Apprentice."
Another called Asif's gaffe 'one of the greatest #TheApprentice moments of all time', while a third simply wrote 'cringe'.