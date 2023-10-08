In 2022, Brits reportedly spent an astonishing £4.66 billion on video games.
So when a Reddit user asked people if living in Sheffield was a video game 'what tips would you see on the loading screen', there were unsurprisingly plenty of suggestions, with Meadowhall, Corporation nightclub and Henderson's Relish all featuring.
We've picked some of our favourite tips and quests from a very entertaining thread. We'd love to hear your suggestions.
1. Unstick yourself from the floors at Corporation
Corporation is one of Sheffield's most popular nightclubs. If it was part of a video game about the city, one person suggested the tip would be: "Press X repeatedly to unstick yourself from Corporation’s floors." Photo: Google Photo: Google
2. Do not underestimate the hills
You couldn't make a video game about Sheffield without featuring its seven hills. One person suggested the tip for players would be: "Do not underestimate the hills. Find more forgiving routes and be rewarded." Pictured is Blake Street in Upperthorpe, which is otfficially the steepest street in Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen
3. Do not venture past the end of the Parkway
"Do not venture past the end of the Parkway... for the trolls of Rotherham will devour your soul," one joker suggested video game players should be warned. Sorry, Rotherham, it's just a bit of fun. We love you really.
4. Fire at the Ski Village
The frequent fires on the slopes of Sheffield's old Ski Village have become a bit of a running joke in the city. One person suggested a quest for video game players could be: "If would be adventurers are bored, assistance would be welcome extinguishing a fire at the Ski Village." Photo: Nelson Walker