Tests on human bones found in South Yorkshire continue today

Tests on human bones found buried on land in Barnsley are set to continue today as detectives investigate.

The remains were found on land off Mitchell Street in the Swaite area of the town on Sunday afternoon.

The area was cordoned off by the police while forensic experts examined the bones to establish whether they were human or animal remains.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Due to the early stages of the investigation, further forensic examinations and analysis will need to be conducted before the age, sex and identity can be determined, and the cause of death and the length of time the bones have been in situ ascertained.

"At this time, the death is being treated as unexplained and the scene will remain in place over the next few weeks as detectives and forensic experts continue enquiries.

"There is no indication the residents at the property, next to where the discovery was made, are linked or connected in any way. They are currently assisting police with enquiries."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 605 of February 4.