Sheffield boy, 11, missing from home

A search is underway today for a Sheffield boy, aged 11, missing from home.

Kaden Mirza, from Nether Edge, was last seen on a bus on London Road yesterday afternoon but has not been seen or heard from since.

CRIME UPDATE: Man arrested over stabbings in Sheffield

The youngster is of mixed race, 4ft 4ins tall, slim and has light brown hair.

MURDER TRIAL: 'Help me. I'm dying. Please,' Sheffield dad cried out after being fatally stabbed in the heart, court told

He was last seen wearing a King Ecgbert School uniform, a black jacket with a hood and he was carrying a grey book bag.

KNIFE CRIME: Police team uses metal detector in crackdown on knife crime in Sheffield suburb

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 756 of February 6.