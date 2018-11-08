Reward of £5,000 still available in police hunt for man wanted over Sheffield murder

Have your say

A reward of £5,000 is still available for information leading detectives to a man wanted over a Sheffield murder.

The cash reward is being offered by Crimestoppers in a bid to encourage people with information on the murder of Kavan Brissett in August to come forward.

Kavan Brissett

DEATH: Funeral planned for young mum murdered in home near Doncaster



Kavan, aged 21, was stabbed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorper, and died four days later.

Detectives investigating the murder believe 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who has links to Broomhall, could hold vital information.

CRIME: Stolen Porsche found by police in Sheffield

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, is said to be actively evading arrest.

Ahmed Farrah

Anyone shielding him has been warned that they face arrest.

READ MORE: Lock knife found in car stopped by police in Rotherham

Farrah has been described as ‘key’ to police enquiries and the Crimestoppers reward is for information leading to his arrest.

Four arrests have been made so far over Kavan’s death but nobody has yet been charged.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.