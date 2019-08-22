Man killed in Barnsley hit-and-run identified
A man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Barnsley has been named as Brett Smith.
The 41-year-old pedestrian was hit by a scooter at the junction of Manor Road and Barnsley Road in Cudworth at about 10.50am yesterday.
Police said the rider ‘immediately left the scene, leaving the pedestrian seriously injured.’
Mr Smith, of Barnsley, was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital but died hours later from his injuries.
Earlier today police detained a man from Barnsley in connection with the incident.
The 39-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "His family are now being supported by specialist officers and they ask that their privacy is respected.
"Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, especially any motorists with dash cam footage.
"All information can be reported via 101 quoting incident reference number 304 of 21 August 2019."