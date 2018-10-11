Teenage killer to be sentenced over murder of Sheffield boy, 16

A teenage killer is due in court today to be sentenced for stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death.

He stabbed 15-year-old Sam Baker in a knife attack in Lowedges in May – one of eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield so far this year.

Sam Baker was stabbed to death in Sheffield

CRIME: Sheffield cannabis farm shut down by police

Sam was rushed to hospital with stab wounds after violence flared on Lowedges Road on Thursday, May 24 but he died an hour later.

APPEAL: Police seek South Yorkshire women over mass brawl

His attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with murder but it was claimed it was ‘self defence gone too far’ and the prosecution accepte his plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

READ MORE: Picture reveals astonishing haul of weapons seized from people entering Sheffield Crown Court



David Brooke QC, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court that the killer had claimed it was his victim, Sam, who had been carrying the knife and initially attacked him.

The boy also claimed he was robbed at knifepoint by Sam in an earlier incident.

Mr Brooke said it was not possible to prove conclusively who had been carrying the knife on the night of the stabbing.