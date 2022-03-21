Teenage girl driver injured after car ploughs into tree in South Yorkshire

A teenage driver was taken to hopsital after her car ploughed into a tree in South Yorkshire.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 1:57 pm

Officers were called to the road traffic collision on Staniforth Road, Doncaster, at around 9.50pm on Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said a black Kia Rio was involved and added: “The only occupant of the car, a 19 year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

Police were called to attend to the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1,002 of March 19.

