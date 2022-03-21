Teenage girl driver injured after car ploughs into tree in South Yorkshire
A teenage driver was taken to hopsital after her car ploughed into a tree in South Yorkshire.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 1:57 pm
Officers were called to the road traffic collision on Staniforth Road, Doncaster, at around 9.50pm on Saturday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said a black Kia Rio was involved and added: “The only occupant of the car, a 19 year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance, her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1,002 of March 19.