Teenage boy remains in hospital after stabbing close to Sheffield school
A teenage boy remains in hospital this morning after he was stabbed close to a Sheffield school.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 08:31
The 17-year-old was found injured in Chancet Wood Drive, Meadowhead, shortly after 3pm yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said officers found the injured boy while they were attending an unrelated incident in the area.
The boy had been stabbed in his back and was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a stable condition.
Two 16-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on bail after police questioning.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police and quote incident number 473 of September 11.