Inquest opened into death of Sheffield murder victim
An inquest has been opened into the death of a man attacked in Sheffield.
Nadeem Qurashi, aged 40, was found injured in Station Road, Deepcar, on Wednesday, July 24 and died a short time later.
The delivery driver, from Manchester Old Road, Middleton, Manchester, was working in Sheffield when he was attacked.
Mr Qurashi, who was a former member of the Army but no longer serving, suffered injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and lower limbs in the violence on an area of open land along Station Road.
Possible motives have not yet been disclosed.
A total of nine arrests have been made in connection with the death, with eight suspects between 17 and 38 all held on suspicion of murder before being released on bail.
A 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has also been bailed.
Seven of the suspects are from Sheffield and two from Manchester.
A date for a full inquest hearing has not yet been set.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident 831 of July 24.