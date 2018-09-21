Take That tour: When do tickets for Sheffield gigs go on sale

Take That are to kick off a new UK tour with two concerts in Sheffield.

To mark the band's 30th anniversary, Take That’s new stadium and arena tour will start at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield Monday, April 15.

The band will perform a second gig there the following night before moving to Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Bristol, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will perform the band’s greatest hits from over the years.

They will be joined by special guest Rick Astley on the tour.

Formed as a five piece in 1989, Take That split in 1996 following the departure of Robbie Williams.

The four remaining bandmates reunited 2005, sparking one of the greatest comebacks in British music history.

Robbie re-joined for a new album and tour in 2011, which saw them break the record for the fastest selling album of the 21st century and fastest selling tour of all time in the UK.

Take That became a trio again when Robbie ad Jason Orange both left.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday September 28.

Arena tickets cost £55, £70, £85, £99, plus booking fees.

Stadium tickets are available for £55, £65, £85 and £99.

Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk; www.gigsandtours.com or WWW.TAKETHAT.COM for more information.