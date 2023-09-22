It's official, Take That are set to play Utilita Arena Sheffield as they take their new This Life album on the road.

It's official, Take That are set to play Utilita Arena Sheffield as they take their new This Life album on the road.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are set to kick off the tour with two dates in the city on April 13 and 14, 2024.

To mark the news, we've taken a look back through the archives to bring you these nostalgic photos of some of the band's most unforgettable Sheffield shows over the years.

They show the band putting on an amazing show and fans going wild as they hear their favourite songs performed live.

1 . 2006 tour Take That at Sheffield Arena in May 2006. Photo: Barry Richardson Photo Sales

2 . 2017 tour Take That live at Sheffield Arena in May 2017. Photo: Matt McLennan Photo Sales

3 . Gary Barlow and Mark Owen Take That at Sheffield Arena in May 2006. Photo: Barry Richardson Photo Sales

4 . Fans go wild Take That at Sheffield Arena in May 2006. Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales