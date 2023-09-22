Take That Tour 2024: Photos show band and fans at past gigs in Sheffield, as new tour dates are confirmed
It's official, Take That are set to play Utilita Arena Sheffield as they take their new This Life album on the road.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are set to kick off the tour with two dates in the city on April 13 and 14, 2024.
To mark the news, we've taken a look back through the archives to bring you these nostalgic photos of some of the band's most unforgettable Sheffield shows over the years.
They show the band putting on an amazing show and fans going wild as they hear their favourite songs performed live.