News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Microsoft’s Call of Duty deal set to be approved
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Cop posed as modelling agent on Instagram to approach children

Take That Tour 2024: Photos show band and fans at past gigs in Sheffield, as new tour dates are confirmed

It's official, Take That are set to play Utilita Arena Sheffield as they take their new This Life album on the road.

By News desk
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

It's official, Take That are set to play Utilita Arena Sheffield as they take their new This Life album on the road.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are set to kick off the tour with two dates in the city on April 13 and 14, 2024.

To mark the news, we've taken a look back through the archives to bring you these nostalgic photos of some of the band's most unforgettable Sheffield shows over the years.

They show the band putting on an amazing show and fans going wild as they hear their favourite songs performed live.

Take That at Sheffield Arena in May 2006. Photo: Barry Richardson

1. 2006 tour

Take That at Sheffield Arena in May 2006. Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Take That live at Sheffield Arena in May 2017. Photo: Matt McLennan

2. 2017 tour

Take That live at Sheffield Arena in May 2017. Photo: Matt McLennan

Photo Sales
Take That at Sheffield Arena in May 2006. Photo: Barry Richardson

3. Gary Barlow and Mark Owen

Take That at Sheffield Arena in May 2006. Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Take That at Sheffield Arena in May 2006. Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Fans go wild

Take That at Sheffield Arena in May 2006. Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield