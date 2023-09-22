Take That Sheffield Arena 2024: All the dates and how to get tickets as This Life tour set to begin in city
Take That are set to kick off their eagerly awaited 2024 UK tour at Utilita Arena Sheffield, where they will play two gigs on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.
The group today confirmed they are going back on the road next spring and summer, as anticipated, to showcase their upcoming ninth studio album This Life to fans.
They will be accompanied by special guest Olly Murs on their This Life On Tour at stadiums and arenas around the UK and Ireland.
When do Take That tour tickets go on sale and how can you get pre-sale tickets for the Sheffield dates?
Utilita Arena Sheffield said tickets for the gigs there, both of which are scheduled to start at 6pm, would go on general sale next Friday, September 29, at 9.30am. To book tickets that day, visit: https://tix.to/TakeThat.
Fans who pre-order the new album This Life from the official store before 10am on Tuesday, September 26, will receive a special code given them access to pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, September 27, at 9.30am. To do this, visit: https://shop.takethat.com/?utm_source=PressRelease&utm_campaign=TakeThat20230607&utm_medium=referral&utm_referrer=direct&utm_board=emi-records-uk&utm_country=GB&utm_linkurl=TakeThat.lnk.to%2FShop.
Announcing news of their tour and album, Take That also released their new single Windows, which is their first original track in more than five years. The album is scheduled for release on November 24.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland on their upcoming tour. The other original band members, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, will again be missing from the line-up.
What have Take That said about their new album?
It is four years since Take That last played in Sheffield, as part of their Greatest Hits Live Tour.
Discussing their new album, the band said: "It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new.
"We're incredibly proud of the new album - there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”
How much will tickets for Take That's tour cost and how have fans in Sheffield reacted?
Tickets for Take That's UK dates start from £60, plus booking fees.
The band have already sold more than 45 million records worldwide and achieved 12 number one hits in the UK since they formed in 1989.
Reacting to the news of the tour and new album, Take That fans in Sheffield told how they were 'so excited' and said 'what a show it will be', describing the band's last shows in the city as 'pure magic' and a 'night to remember'.
The full list of dates for Take That This Life On Tour 2024 is below
Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena Thursday 25 April London The O2 Friday 26 April London The O2 Saturday 27 April London The O2 Tuesday 30 April London The O2 Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium.