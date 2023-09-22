Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Take That are set to kick off their eagerly awaited 2024 UK tour at Utilita Arena Sheffield, where they will play two gigs on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Take That's This Life tour is set to kick off at Utilita Arena Sheffield on April 13 and 14, 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group today confirmed they are going back on the road next spring and summer, as anticipated, to showcase their upcoming ninth studio album This Life to fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be accompanied by special guest Olly Murs on their This Life On Tour at stadiums and arenas around the UK and Ireland.

When do Take That tour tickets go on sale and how can you get pre-sale tickets for the Sheffield dates?

Utilita Arena Sheffield said tickets for the gigs there, both of which are scheduled to start at 6pm, would go on general sale next Friday, September 29, at 9.30am. To book tickets that day, visit: https://tix.to/TakeThat.

Fans who pre-order the new album This Life from the official store before 10am on Tuesday, September 26, will receive a special code given them access to pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, September 27, at 9.30am. To do this, visit: https://shop.takethat.com/?utm_source=PressRelease&utm_campaign=TakeThat20230607&utm_medium=referral&utm_referrer=direct&utm_board=emi-records-uk&utm_country=GB&utm_linkurl=TakeThat.lnk.to%2FShop.

Announcing news of their tour and album, Take That also released their new single Windows, which is their first original track in more than five years. The album is scheduled for release on November 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland on their upcoming tour. The other original band members, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, will again be missing from the line-up.

What have Take That said about their new album?

It is four years since Take That last played in Sheffield, as part of their Greatest Hits Live Tour.

Discussing their new album, the band said: "It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new.

"We're incredibly proud of the new album - there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”

How much will tickets for Take That's tour cost and how have fans in Sheffield reacted?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Take That's UK dates start from £60, plus booking fees.

The band have already sold more than 45 million records worldwide and achieved 12 number one hits in the UK since they formed in 1989.

Reacting to the news of the tour and new album, Take That fans in Sheffield told how they were 'so excited' and said 'what a show it will be', describing the band's last shows in the city as 'pure magic' and a 'night to remember'.

The full list of dates for Take That This Life On Tour 2024 is below

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad