Supertram in 'only travel if necessary' warning in Sheffield as floods disrupt services

The travel operator issued the warning on Twitter as water levels continue to rise across the city, with the Meadowhall area particularly badly hit.

Yellow and tram train services have been disrupted because of fears of the River Don breaking its banks at Tinsley.

Stagecoach Supertram.

A spokesman said: “Due to heavy rain putting the Tinsley tram bridge at risk, Yellow and Tram Train services will terminate at Meadowhall South / Tinsley until further notice.

“We cannot serve Meadowhall Interchange, Rotherham Central or Parkgate.

“Northern Trains are also unable to serve Rotherham Central due to flooding in the Parkgate area, and are operating a replacement bus service between Rotherham Central and Meadowhall Station.

“For those who really need to travel to/from Rotherham, First and Stagecoach buses are accepting tram tickets in the affected areas. However please follow @TSYalerts on Twitter for the latest bus service updates as these services could also be affected.”

At Valley Centertainment and Carbook tram stops, trams will run in both directions from the same platform (Meadowhall bound platform).