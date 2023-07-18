Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a serious crash involving a car and a moped

It follows a suspected ‘hit and run’ incident on Storrs Bridge Lane, near Loxley Road, Loxley, which left a 50-year-old man with serious injuries, which is being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

Police said in a statement today: “The car driver is understood to have left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. A 50-year-old man, riding as pillion passenger on the moped, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been released from hospital but continues to suffer the effects of his injuries. The driver of the moped was uninjured.

“Two Sheffield men, aged 29 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They are currently on bail pending further enquiries. A further two men, aged 30 and 41, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have also been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fail to stop collision that left a 50-year-old man with serious injuries, Storrs Bridge Lane, just off Loxley Road,. File picture shows a police road closure.

Police said that they were called out to the collision on Tuesday, June 6 at 2.49pm, along with other emergency services. The road was closed while emergency services carried out their work at the scene.

South Yorkshire police traffic officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, and say that they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the collision, or was driving past and may have dashcam footage that can assist with their enquiries.You can pass information to police via South Yorkshire Police’s live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 549 of June 6, 2023, when you get in touch.

Dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected] – and should include the incident number in the email title. You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

