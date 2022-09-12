News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fly-tipping Sheffield: Disgust as River Loxley in Hillsborough becomes 'dumping ground'

Fly-tippers have turned a Sheffield river into a ‘dumping ground’, tossing rubbish including shopping trolleys, furniture and bin bags into the water.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:36 am

Allee Dawes has expressed her disgust at the amount of waste which is being thrown from the bridge off Penistone Road,near the B&Q in Hillsborough, into the River Loxley.

She says it is getting worse and becoming not just a blot on the landscape but an environmental hazard posing a danger to the wildlife using the river.

People are just using the river as a dumping ground and I’m really angry about it,” she said.

Allee Dawes and some of the rubbish which has been dumped in the River Loxley in Hillsborough, Sheffield

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Fly tipping: People who dumped old bed at Sheffield beauty spot branded "selfish...

“I’ve reported it to the council before and occasionally it does get cleared up but more rubbish soon reappears and it’s been getting worse these last few months.

“The rubbish is getting so bad there that it is actually starting to make its way further up the river.

“I’ve lived in Hillsborough for 10 years and I’m proud of where I live but walking past this is really upsetting because of the damage it’s doing to the river and the wildlife which uses it.”

Allee Dawes says the amount of rubbish being dumped in the River Loxley in Hillsborough, Sheffield, is 'really upsetting'. Picture by Scott Merrylees

Ms Dawes believes more preventive measures are needed, like CCTV cameras to catch those responsible, or higher railings to stop people throwing rubbish off the bridge in the first place.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a staggering 12,126 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded across Sheffield during 2020/21 – a rate of 20.6 cases per 1,000 people, which is above the England-wide average.

The Star has contacted Sheffield Council.

Furniture, shopping trolleys and bin bags are among the rubbish which has been thrown into the River Loxley in Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture by Scott Merrylees
SheffieldHillsboroughPeople