Storm Franklin flooding: Watch dramatic video of town centre under water as deluge brings chaos

This video of Matlock this morning, taken by Coworking Corner Matlock, was posted on Twitter.

The co-working space venture said: “Please stay safe out there today. Our hearts go out to all our friends and local businesses in Matlock struggling through this.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council also urged people to stay safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please do *not* ignore road closed signs,” the authority posted on Twitter, along with images showing the extent of the flooding in Crown Square and other parts of the town.

Roads closed in the area include the A6 Bakewell Road, at Matlock, near the Arc leisure centre.

Drivers are warned that other local roads may be closed across the county due to localised surface water flooding.

The scene in Matlock town centre, from a video posted by Coworking Corner

Derbyshire Police are advising residents that if you must travel, avoid river crossings and obey any road closed signs.

Do not enter any floodwater, either on foot or in a vehicle. Turn back and find an alternative route Even where water levels begin to lower the depth can still be unknown and cause significant danger.

Derbyshire County Council posted this image of the road closures in place due to flooding.