Storm Franklin flooding: Watch dramatic video of town centre under water as deluge brings chaos
Dramatic videos have shown the extent of flooding in a Derbyshire Dales town as Storm Franklin brings further chaos to the region.
This video of Matlock this morning, taken by Coworking Corner Matlock, was posted on Twitter.
The co-working space venture said: “Please stay safe out there today. Our hearts go out to all our friends and local businesses in Matlock struggling through this.”
Derbyshire Dales District Council also urged people to stay safe.
"Please do *not* ignore road closed signs,” the authority posted on Twitter, along with images showing the extent of the flooding in Crown Square and other parts of the town.
Roads closed in the area include the A6 Bakewell Road, at Matlock, near the Arc leisure centre.
Drivers are warned that other local roads may be closed across the county due to localised surface water flooding.
Derbyshire Police are advising residents that if you must travel, avoid river crossings and obey any road closed signs.
Do not enter any floodwater, either on foot or in a vehicle. Turn back and find an alternative route Even where water levels begin to lower the depth can still be unknown and cause significant danger.