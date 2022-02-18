A yellow weather warning has been issued for the city, with the Met Office forecasting gusts of up to 60mph this afternoon.

It is predicting the worst of the weather between 1pm and 4pm, where there is a 90 per cent chance of rain and severe wind.

Storm Eunice has hit Sheffield this morning

National Highways is warning motorists to expect severe driving conditions across much of England and a significant risk to vehicles in the South West, where a red alert for gales has been issued in addition to a Met Office Red National Severe Weather Warning.

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “For those who do travel, we’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Northern routes most likely to be affected by Storm Eunice include the M62, A628 and A66.

This morning motorists in Sheffield are reporting surface water on a number of roads, with Darnall Road among those said to be impassible.

Sheffield Council said it had a number of teams on standby overnight and available today to deal with the impact of the storm.

A number of rail services are disrupted this morning due to the storm.

Passengers are urged to check before attempting to travel.