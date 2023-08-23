A new library and community hub, a new community bus service and better sports facilities are also planned, among other changes, in the area.

This new photo shows how a popular Sheffield shopping precinct could look as part of a major £24.1 million transformation.

How shops on Manchester Road in Stocksbridge could look as part of a £24.1m transformation in the area. Photo: Stocksbridge Towns Fund Board

Shop fronts along Manchester Road in Stocksbridge could get a big makeover using some of the funding approved to improve the picturesque town on the outskirts of the city, which is a gateway to the Peak District.

This computer generated image shows how those shop fronts could look, though discussions are underway with businesses and the proposals have yet to be finalised.

How is £24.1m being spent in Stocksbridge?

The huge investment, including a £14.6m revamp of Stocksbridge town centre and a new library and community hub, was confirmed in December last year as part of the Government's Towns Fund programme. It has been described as a 'once in a generation' opportunity to transform the area.

How shops on Manchester Road in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, look at the moment, ahead of the planned makeover. Photo: Stocksbridge Towns Fund Board

As well as the makeover for shop fronts and the new library, the funding is set to pay for improvements to paving and car parks, new seating and landscaping, a new community bus service and better sports facilities, among other things.

The new library and community hub will include managed workspace and classrooms for adult education. It could also host pop-up banking services to help residents in an area which has lost a number of banks in recent years. A planning application for that building is expected in the next couple of months and once approved it is expected to take around 12-18 months to complete.

The next step for the shop front upgrade, following consultation with shop owners, is to undertake surveys before applying for planning permission.

When will work start in Stocksbridge and what other changes are planned?

Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates, who is the co-chair of the Stocksbridge Towns Fund Board, said: "We know from talking to residents and local businesses that making improvements to the Manchester Road area is something they are keen to see, and the board shares that vision for a regenerated town centre.

An artist's impression showing how the new library and community hub in Stocksbridge could look, as part of the £24.1 million investment in the area.

"As well as the new library and community hub building, we are making a significant investment in public realm and placemaking and the shop front improvement project is an important part of this transformational investment.

"The first phase of this work will be the precinct area where we are currently speaking to the businesses about what is involved in delivering this project and the next stages. These improvements are going to make a huge difference to this part of the town, and we can’t wait to get started, we’ll continue to work closely with local businesses and stakeholders through every stage of the project.”