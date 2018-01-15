Steel City derby: Sheffield Wednesday fans leave generous gift on doorstep of defender Daniel Pudil

Football fans will usually show their appreciation for their team's efforts with a round of applause at the end of a game or maybe event chant the names of their star players.

But, following the 0-0 Steel City derby against rivals Sheffield United on Friday night, one group of Sheffield Wednesday supporters went one step further when they left a pack of beers on the doorstep of defender Daniel Pudil.

Pudil, who scooped the man-of-the-match award, had a 20-yard volley fizzle just wide before taking on a more defensive and leadership role following skipper Glenn Loovens' 64th minute red card.

The Czech Republic international, 32, posted a picture of a pack of four beers on Instagram on Saturday with a note attached, which said: "You bossed it tonight! You're a hero! WAWAW."

