Steel City derby: Sheffield Wednesday fans leave generous gift on doorstep of defender Daniel Pudil

Sheffield Wednesday's Daniel Pudil battles for possession with Sheffield United's James Wilson.
Football fans will usually show their appreciation for their team's efforts with a round of applause at the end of a game or maybe event chant the names of their star players.

But, following the 0-0 Steel City derby against rivals Sheffield United on Friday night, one group of Sheffield Wednesday supporters went one step further when they left a pack of beers on the doorstep of defender Daniel Pudil.

Pudil, who scooped the man-of-the-match award, had a 20-yard volley fizzle just wide before taking on a more defensive and leadership role following skipper Glenn Loovens' 64th minute red card.

The Czech Republic international, 32, posted a picture of a pack of four beers on Instagram on Saturday with a note attached, which said: "You bossed it tonight! You're a hero! WAWAW."

