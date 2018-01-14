Jos the man! Sheffield Wednesday star hails Luhukay after strong start as Owls boss

Defender Daniel Pudil has hailed new Owls manager Jos Luhukay, praising the Dutchman’s attention to detail.

It has not taken Luhukay, appointed as the successor to Carlos Carvalhal on January 4, long to make his presence felt at Hillsborough.

Owls new Mananger on the touchline Jos Luhukay...Pic Steve Ellis

The 54-year-old has introduced double training sessions and extra team meetings.

And the former Borussia Monchengladbach, Hertha Berlin and VFB Stuttgart boss also switched Wednesday’s formation to 3-5-2 in Friday’s battling goalless draw at Sheffield United. His side were well-organised defensively and produced a gritty performance.

Pudil told The Star: “There has been a few changes, with the double sessions and a few meetings. We had also been watching a few videos of our set-pieces.

“We prepared well for the (United) game and making everything right, showing we are the same Sheffield Wednesday of last year or the year before. Right now, we do not have that much confidence but we showed maybe we are back.

“We did well second half, even when one player down. We didn’t score but that is football and we move on.”

The Czech Republic international thinks their draw at Bramall Lane vindicated Luhukay’s decision to shake things up.

“The changes have been absolutely right,” he said. “Jos only came in at the start of last week and he had to get to know everyone.

“That is why we had double sessions but that is normal for a new manager. It was not a big deal for us to have those sessions.

“The second session was not that hard. Just about set-pieces and how we should work in the new system of 3-5-2. A little bit of running but a short session. So the double sessions were not a problem.”

Next up for the Owls is an FA Cup third round replay with Carlisle United at Hillsborough tomorrow night.

Pudil said: “Every single game is important. We want to build up our confidence, we have to go into the Cup game with the same spirit as we showed against United.

“Of course, we would love to win 3-0 or 4-0 and get the confidence back. But it won’t be an easy game, we played there in the first game and it was difficult. Carlisle played well. We will have to move the ball much quicker than that game at Carlisle. Those are the games we have to win.”