A major incident has been declared following an unprecedented ‘gas flood’ which left 2,000 properties without heating or hot water.

It has been five days since a water main in the Sheffield suburb burst and tore holes in gas pipes on December 2, knocking out boilers, cookers and fires for thousands of residents. Hundreds of homes are still without hot water or heating, and electric heaters have had to be supplied by Cadent Gas Ltd to help families keep warm.

Now, Sheffield City Council has declared a major incident over the ‘unprecedented’ situation. It says the status will mean the council can better co-ordinate the response.

Council leader Terry Fox said: “With a colder spell due in the coming days it is important we and other organisations across the city collaborate to ensure all the residents affected are provided with the support they require, especially the most vulnerable.”

Olive Blake MP with a Cadent worker in Stannington. Sheffield City Council has declared an emergency incident over the 'unprecedented' gas flood.

A spokesman for Cadent Gas on Monday said the firm was working to clear a deluge of ‘around 200,000 litres of water’ from gas pipes and other areas following the burst water main, and that gas cannot be switched back on until all of the water has been removed.

Engineers will reportedly need to check appliances in every one of the over 2,000 homes estimated to be affected first, and Cadent workers are asking residents to say home so they can be contacted easily.

Churches, community centres and pubs have offered hot drinks and a "warm space" for local residents.

Water tankers from across the country have been deployed to Stannington to help clear pipes today.

