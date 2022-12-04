People in Stannington say the area was plagued by leaks even before the high pressure rupture outside the Rose and Crown on Bankfield Lane on Friday. It tore holes in gas pipes knocking out boilers, cookers and fires.

Some 1,200 homes and businesses were affected by the ‘gas flood’ which saw water gush alarmingly from appliances and meters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadent has set up a support centre handing out electric fires and hobs and Red Cross workers are going door-to-door. Engineers and gas company vehicles can be seen throughout the village.

David Turner of Hamoor Road with a Cadent-supplied electric heater at the site of the water leak on Bankfield Lane.

Michael Spink, of Highfield Rise, said he was without heating or hot water and described the situation as a ‘shambles’.

He said there had been a big burst on Riggs High Road last Christmas and Yorkshire Water had ‘chased’ five leaks down it, and Uppergate Road, this year. There had also been a leak on Pond Road and a burst main on Gill Meadows five months ago. Several people also reported a longstanding 'stench' on Stannington Road near Bankfield Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Spink said: “It’s a shambles, this should have been rectified 12 months ago.”

Steve Johns, of Gill Meadows, said water erupted underneath his car five months ago and swept away the drive. Repairs are still underway due to ‘arguments’ between Yorkshire Water, BT, annd a tarmaccing firm and others, he added. Meanwhile, his house was without heating and hot water following Friday's incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Johns, of Gill Meadows, said a water main erupted underneath his car five months ago and swept away the drive.

He said: “I have heard it’s going to be five days. It’s not going to be a quick fix. It’s only the second day and I’m getting peeved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cadent had delivered an electric heater, he added.

Stan and Debbie Knighton of Spoon Oak Lea said they woke up on Saturday without heating. They were wearing hats, coats and gloves in the house and filling hot bottles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stan said: “The Stannington Road area has smelled of gas and sewage for years and there is always water running down the road.

Cadent has set up an emergency support centre handing out electric fires and hobs at The Lomas Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Twitter, Mel Hart tagged @YorkshireWater and said: ‘How about compensation considering I’m freezing at home cos of YOUR negligence that apparently caused the current gas supply stoppage in Sheffield S6? Engineer said you’d known of the water leak for five months and did nothing.”

On Facebook, Steven Arbon-Davis, headteacher at Nook Lane, warned the school did not have heating and could not offer warm meals. He wrote: ‘Given the situation, children can, of course, wear coats and hats in the classroom’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Marrison was one of several people offering to help. She wrote: ‘If the situation is the same tomorrow for people who haven’t got any heating and you know someone who is vulnerable or on their own I can cook a Sunday dinner for you and deliver. Please just private message me’. Many responded by praising her community spirit.

A Cadent spokeswoman said: “We know some people have water in the gas meter and gas appliances and we will address that as we go around to each property. But the work needs to be done safely and in a specific order.” They would address damaged appliances on a case-by-case basis, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stan and Debbie Knighton are wearing hats, coats and gloves in the house and going for walks to warm up.