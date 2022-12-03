A large area of Sheffield 6 is without gas after a water pipe ruptured under the road at the junction of Bankfield Lane and Sheldon Road in Stannington. Cadent Gas said about 1,000 properties were affected and warned work would take several days to complete. It involves engineers calling at every house to ensure gas is safely switched off before water can be pumped out of gas pipes. It also urged people not to ‘over use’ electricity to prevent supplies being cut. Meanwhile, Yorkshire Water said many properties may have low pressure or no water due to the burst pipe.

A Cadent spokesman said: “We have mobilised engineers to the Stannington area of Sheffield after water flooded into the local gas pipes. There was a burst water main and we have lots of water within the local gas network. While the water leak has now been stopped, there is a large volume of water in our pipes. This unfortunately means some homes are without gas or experiencing poor pressures.”

All water needed to be removed from pipes before the gas could be turned back on, he added. A community hub has been set up at The Lomas Hall on Church Street for people to get help or advice.

Water floods out of a gas meter in Stannington

Paul Ellin said a Cadent worker told him the burst had blasted water, sand and grit into the gas system and it could take up to three days to fix.