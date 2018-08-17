Stabbing victim fighting for life in hospital

A man stabbed in an alleyway in Sheffield remains in hospital this morning fighting for life.

The 21-year-old was attacked in an alleyway off Langsett Close, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, just before 6.45pm on Tuesday.

He was rushed to the Northern General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains today.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.