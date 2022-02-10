At least five fire engines were scrambled to Sofa Traders on Richmond Park Road on Thursday (February 10) following reports of a blaze in the loading area.

But in a stroke of luck, the warehouse was saved from any significant damage by its sprinkler system dousing the flames before they could get out of hand.

Instead, the multiple crews from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue arrived at around noon to find disaster had been averted.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The fire started behind some roller shutter doors in a loading area behind the shop, but because the premises had sprinklers fitted the fire was contained so what could have been a very big fire was in fact over quite quickly.

“An investigation into the cause is underway.”