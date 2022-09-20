Spital Hill Sheffield: Bus involved in crash with bike and motorcycle
A busy Sheffield street had to be closed today after three vehicles, including a bus, were involved in a crash.
Spital Hill was shut in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident early this afternoon, and buses were diverted while it was closed.
Police said this afternoon that the closure was due to a collision which occurred between a bus, a car and a motorbike. The road is now clear and re-opened, they added.
They said no one sustained serious injuries in the incident.