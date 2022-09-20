News you can trust since 1887
Spital Hill Sheffield: Bus involved in crash with bike and motorcycle

A busy Sheffield street had to be closed today after three vehicles, including a bus, were involved in a crash.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:54 pm

Spital Hill was shut in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident early this afternoon, and buses were diverted while it was closed.

Police said this afternoon that the closure was due to a collision which occurred between a bus, a car and a motorbike. The road is now clear and re-opened, they added.

Spital Hill in Sheffield road had to be closed earlier today after three vehicles were involved in a crash. File Picture.

They said no one sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Police