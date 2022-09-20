Spital Hill was shut in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident early this afternoon, and buses were diverted while it was closed.

Police said this afternoon that the closure was due to a collision which occurred between a bus, a car and a motorbike. The road is now clear and re-opened, they added.

Spital Hill in Sheffield road had to be closed earlier today after three vehicles were involved in a crash. File Picture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...