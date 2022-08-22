Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) confirmed today (Monday, August 22) that an average of five incidents are recorded in South Yorkshire per day for dogs causing fear, harm or injury to people or other animals.

A spokesperson for the force said they are urging dog owners to be ‘responsible and safe with their pets’.

Operational Support Unit Chief Inspector Lee Carlson added: “Sadly it is a fact that dog bites have seen a substantial increase recently

“I urge all dog owners to make sure pets are kept under control and not to find themselves responsible for their dog attacking a child or young person.

“I also ask the public in general to help us by reporting any concerns they have about aggressive dogs in their community.”

The force is encouraging owners to follow these important steps and tips to ensure others can have safe interactions with their dog:

- Always supervise your dog and children, pay attention to what is happening so you can intervene at the earliest opportunity

- Encourage gentle stroking, do not allow children to pull, grab or sit on the dog

- Do not allow children near your dog if it is eating, sleeping, or with items that belong to him/her such as toys

- If you see that your dog is becoming worried or agitated, or the child is becoming frightened then intervene and provide a safe space for each of them to have some time alone

An SYP spokesperson said that during the Covid-19 pandemic there was an increase in families having a pet dog, but these ‘dogs were not socialised with other dogs, or unfamiliar people due to lockdown restrictions’.

They added: “Now that all restrictions have lifted, owners and their dogs can now enjoy green spaces, but again this comes with responsibility.”

Offering advice on dog safety when out in public spaces, Dog Legislation Officer Paul Jameson said: “Parks will have more people and dogs in them over the summer months.

“Plan your walk, you know your dog, if they are likely to become, stressed in large crowds and busy areas, walk them in a morning or evening and avoid public parks and paths.

“Keeping your dog on lead can stop him or her running over to families with children or other dogs and causing fear or harm, it’s important to remember not everyone likes dogs and some people are frightened, which can change your dog’s behaviour.

“Make sure your dog is microchipped and wearing an identification tag, should you become separated this can ensure your dog comes back to you quickly before becoming stressed or worried.

“Your dog is your responsibility, the safety of those around you relies on you as an owner taking action.”