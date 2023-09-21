The inspection comes as the Government prepares to change the law to allow police forces to sack all staff who fail vetting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police's vetting procedures have been rated as 'adequate' following a recent inspection, as police forces across the country are placed under greater scrutiny.

In a report published today (Thursday, September 21, 2023) His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) detailed their findings into the effectiveness of the force’s vetting arrangements.

South Yorkshire Police's vetting procedures have been rated as 'adequate' following a recent inspection, as police forces across the country are placed under greater scrutiny

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the HMICFRS inspection in April 2023, South Yorkshire Police were issued with two recommendations.

The force was told it should improve its vetting arrangements to make sure that: it has a clear understanding of the level of vetting required for all posts and that all members of the workforce have been vetted to a high enough level for the posts they hold; and it has a clear understanding of the vetting required for all non-police personnel and that they are all vetted to a high enough level for their roles.

Read More South Yorkshire Police issue update in probe into case of Andrew Gosden who vanished aged 14 in 2007

The HMICFRS reviewed SYP's management vetting (MV), which relates to police roles as part of which officers have access to more sensitive information and require a higher level of vetting, after learning there were 98 individuals whose vetting had expired working in MV posts.

The report states: "We reviewed a selection of MV cases. Generally, the force had completed the required minimum checks. But in every case, the FVU (force vetting unit) hadn’t requested an endorsement from the applicant’s supervisor. It should have done this, in accordance with the vetting APP (authorised professional practice).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urge the force to prioritise the renewal of the expired MV clearances and make sure that all the required minimum checks are carried out."

South Yorkshire Police's vetting procedures have come under fire over the last year, following the actions of two officers who repeated inappropriate behaviour carried out at other workplaces in their roles with the force.

In August 2022, former Special Constable Faran Hanson was sentenced to a two-year community order after being found guilty of communication offences, after he used Snapchat to send pictures of his genitals to three women, two of whom were trainee officers under his supervision, as part of his role training new recruits.

Read More Handsworth Crescent: Police issue update on status of three XL bully dogs seized from Sheffield property

Leeds Magistates' Court was told in August 2022 how prior to Hanson, then aged 26, joining SYP, he had been disciplined by a former employer for what a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson described as ‘similar behaviour’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether Hanson was vetted before being given a position with the force, a SYP spokesperson said: “Hanson was subject to vetting, as any prospective employee is when joining SYP. As a Special Constable, Hanson will have had other employment running alongside his duties in SYP, as they are unpaid volunteers.”

The spokesperson added: “When the disclosure was made that there had been a disciplinary issue at Hanson’s other employment, this information was reviewed and assessed by senior officers, but at the time he began working for SYP he had not yet begun working for the employer where the disciplinary action took place (so in effect, the disciplinary matter hadn’t happened yet or been dealt with yet).”

In addition, a misconduct hearing held last month (August 2023) found senior South Yorkshire Police officer' Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Boulter ‘slipped under the radar,’ after the force's vetting department failed to act in spite of being given ‘access’ to details of two criminal investigations he was subject to while working at two other police forces, relating to allegations including coercive and controlling behaviour towards multiple partners, voyeurism, threats to kill, using violence and criminal assault.

Mr Boulter was subsequently brought before a SYP misconduct hearing, relating to matters including his failure to disclose the previous criminal investigations. The former officer admitted the conduct and resigned from the force on the night before the hearing, at the conclusion of which his misconduct was proven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reviewing the force's effectiveness at vetting transferees from other forces, the HMICFRS report states that applicants 'won’t pass the pre-screening process if their complaint and conduct history is deemed unsuitable'.

The report continues: "The FVU informs the applicant's force if this is the case. Where the application is progressed, South Yorkshire Police has chosen to vet all transferees, including those who have left the service and applied to rejoin."

"South Yorkshire Police FVU pre-screens all applications from transferees and from people who have left the service and want to rejoin. This requires applicants to consent to the FVU having access to their professional standards department complaint and conduct history as well as any counter-corruption unit intelligence from all forces in which the individual has previously served."

SYP's 'adequate' vetting rating comes as the Government prepares to change the law to allow forces to sack all staff who fail vetting; and so police officers proven to have carried out misconduct face automatic dismissal and to .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad