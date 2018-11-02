South Yorkshire Police recorded increase in calls on Halloween

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police recorded an increase in calls on Halloween – up by 28 per cent compared to normal.

The force received 887 calls via the 999 system, which is 197 more calls – up 28 per cent – than the average number for other Wednesdays in October.

A firework was thrown into a bedroom in a house in Lifford Street, Tinsley, on Wednesday night

CRIME: Girl, 17, still in hospital after attack in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said that between 4pm on Wednesday, October 31 and 2am on Thursday, November 1 there were 122 calls relating to anti-social behaviour.

POLICE: Fatal flat fire in Sheffield was started deliberately – but is not suspicious

That night firefighters at a house blaze in Lifford Street, Tinsley, were attacked with fireworks and eggs.

READ MORE: CCTV footage of firework attacks on firefighters in Sheffield to be handed to South Yorkshire Police

Police officers were also pelted with fireworks, eggs and stones in Firth Park and Burngreave.