A fatal flat fire in Sheffield was started deliberately but is not being treated as suspicious by the police.

Emergency services were alerted to a blaze in a block of flats on St Lawrence Road, near St Lawrence Glebe, Tinsley, on Wednesday afternoon and found the body of a man.

A fatal flat fire on St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, is believed to have been started deliberately.

CRIME: CCTV footage of firework attacks on firefighters in Sheffield to be handed to South Yorkshire Police

Nigel Chatterton, named locally, perished in his flat and a multi-agency investigation into the cause of the blaze was launched.

READ MORE: Police and Crime Commissioner calls for extra officers and body cameras for bobbies in South Yorkshire

APPEAL: Concern for Doncaster woman missing for a week

It has been revealed today that the fire was started deliberately but is not being treated as suspicious by South Yorkshire Police.