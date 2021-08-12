South Yorkshire Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death last night

The 47-year-old was found in his home in Stone Park Close, Maltby, Rotherham, at about 11pm yesterday (Wednesday August 11)

His family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are still waiting to find out the cause of the man’s death, and are also appealing to the public for information.

File picture of South Yorkshire Police van

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives are now working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death and we’re asking for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area between Monday afternoon and Wednesday evening to come forward.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and we are currently awaiting the full results of a post-mortem examination.

“If you can assist with enquiries, please contact police on 101 or via our new online portal. The incident number is 1091 of August 11.