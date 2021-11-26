The win comes after DN3 3UF, in Armthorpe, Doncaster, was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday, November 25, landing each of the neighbours a £30,000 cash prize.

Among the winners was Gary Wilkinson, aged 50, who was left stunned after the lottery knocked at his door. On seeing his prize cheque he exclaimed: “Wow, brilliant! Thank you very much!

“It’s amazing, we never thought we’d win that amount of money.”

They took a share of £180,000

He found out about his prize win alongside his wife, Lorraine, and the couple said they had a few ideas for the winnings. Lorraine said the windfall would help with a long-awaited family trip: “My parents are in Cyprus so we’ll go and see them. Obviously with Covid we haven’t been able to see them in two years.”

The parents-of-two added that some of the funds could also go to support their son’s sporting ambitions, Lorraine said: “My son does Taekwondo and represents Great Britain. So we’ve actually got some tournaments coming up, one in Belgium. We don’t get subsidised so this will be really helpful.”

Lucky winners

Gary added that he didn’t want anything for himself and was looking forward to treating his family with the winnings. He said “We’re delighted. We’ll have a nice Christmas and treat the kids.”

With five of their neighbours also scooping a prize, Lorraine said she was thrilled for the neighbourhood: “It’s lovely, I’m sure we’ll have a drink with some of them later! Everyone’s really friendly and looks out for each other, it’s a lovely estate.”

Another winner to receive a £30,000 cheque was Chris Whiting, aged 51 who cheered when his winnings were revealed. He said: “Woah, thank you very much! Amazing.

“When the cheque came out I was just overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe it.”

He was joined by his wife Rachel for the presentation and the couple were thrilled with the prize amount. When asked how they might spend the winnings Rachel joked: “We’ve got a long list!”

Chris added that a set of Christmas treats are top of that list: “I’m going to give my two daughters and my son £1,000 each for Christmas. Some nice Christmas presents for us and we’ll decorate the house!”

The other winners opted to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt presented the winners with their prize cheques and shared her congratulations, she said: “I am so pleased for all of our Armthorpe winners today, what a fantastic bit of news for them. I had a great time knocking on their doors and delivering this surprise to them!

“It sounds like they’ve all got some plans for the winnings already and I’m sure they’ll be extra pleased with their prize with the festive season just around the corner.”

Everyday throughout the November draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.