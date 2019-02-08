Have your say

Motorists from South Yorkshire heading south have been warned of motorway chaos after a serious collision.

The crash on the southbound M1 between junction 28 for Mansfield and junction 27 for Felley has caused miles of tailbacks for motorists.

A lorry and two cars have been involved in a collision on the M1

READ MORE: Police impose dispersal order following rise in anti-social behaviour in Rotherham

The motorway has been closed while emergency services deal with the aftermath of the smash and while police officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

POLICE: Sheffield police chief ‘forever grateful’ for help in finding missing teenager Pamela Horvathova

Derbyshire Constabulary expect the southbound M1 to be closed for a number of hours.

The northbound carriageway remains open.

CRIME: Police hunt teenage boy over attack on Sheffield estate