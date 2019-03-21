A South Yorkshire man has been jailed for 18 years for leaving his neighbour fighting for life after a dumbbell attack.

Gary Wilson, aged 42, was locked up after being found guilty of wounding his neighbour in an attack last year.

Wilson, of Crown Avenue, Cudworth, Barnsley, left his 57-year-old neighbour with multiple skull and facial fractures as well as a bleed on the brain.

PC Kyle Fowler, of South Yorkshire Police, said violence is believed to have flared as part of a neighbourhood dispute.

“The victim in this case was subject to a brutal and horrific assault by Wilson, one of his neighbours,” he said.

“When we attended the scene, multiple witnesses told us that Wilson had attacked the victim with a dumbbell - striking him several times in the head before throwing the weight into some nearby bushes.

“Wilson has never accepted responsibility for his crime, nor has he ever provided an explanation for his violent outburst that evening, though we understand from witnesses that this was linked to some sort of neighbour’s dispute.”

He added: “The injuries to the victim were so severe that this could easily have turned into a homicide investigation and the length of sentence passed today reflects the gravity of this offence.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the victim’s family for their support throughout our investigation.

“They were incredibly helpful and provided lots of evidence and information while the victim was in a coma. Even during this distressing time, they went out of their way to help our inquiry and for this, I’m very grateful.

“I hope the victim, who is continuing to recover at home, is reassured by the significant sentence handed to Wilson today and that the conclusion of legal proceedings offers him some closure after an incredibly traumatic and terrifying experience.”