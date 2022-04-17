South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) were sent out to the fire in Sheffield Road, Hackenthorpe at around 6.45am this morning (Sunday, April 17) and are still on the scene.

A spokesman for SYFR said all of the occupants at the property had been ‘accounted for’.

File picture shows firefighters. Four fire engines were sent to fight a blaze on Sheffield Road, Hackenthorpe