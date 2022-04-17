South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue: Blaze breaks out at Hackenthorpe home in Sheffield
Firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire that broke out at a Sheffield home earlier this morning.
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 8:11 am
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) were sent out to the fire in Sheffield Road, Hackenthorpe at around 6.45am this morning (Sunday, April 17) and are still on the scene.
Lamar Leroy Griffiths: Arrest made in investigation into murder of man shot dead at Burngreave car wash
A spokesman for SYFR said all of the occupants at the property had been ‘accounted for’.
Three fire engines from Birley Moor; Parkway and Central stations were sent out to tackle the blaze.