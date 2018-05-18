South Yorkshire detective sacked for touching colleagues and making sexualised comments

A South Yorkshire detective has been sacked for inappropriately touching colleagues and making sexualised comments.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Hoole was dismissed with immediate effect following a public misconduct hearing yesterday.

The 44-year-old had been reported to bosses for making 'inappropriate, unprofessional, and sexualised comments' and 'inappropriately touching colleagues' in the course of his work on a number of dates between January and May 2017.

His behaviour was found to have amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.

DS Hoole had been on restricted duties since the allegations were made in May last year.

Detective Superintendent David Barraclough, head of South Yorkshire Police's professional standards department, said: "South Yorkshire Police has a clear policy on the standards of behaviour that is expected from our officers, and the conduct of Nathan Hoole towards his colleagues last year fell incredibly short.

"We expect our officers and staff to be professional and act with integrity at all times, but his actions have shown a clear lack of respect for his colleagues and for the force.

"His behaviour was completely unacceptable and inexcusable, and we will not condone or tolerate any South Yorkshire Police employee who is offensive and conducts themselves in such a disrespectful manner.

"We fully respect the decision made by the panel that dismissal was the most appropriate outcome in this case."