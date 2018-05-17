Detectives return to South Yorkshire communities

Hundreds of detectives have moved back into South Yorkshire communities in a restructure of the county's policing model.

More than 320 detectives are now district based in either Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley or Doncaster rather than as part of central teams.

The aim is for the detectives to work alongside local police officers on local investigations and helping to safeguard vulnerable people.

The move comes eight months after local neighbourhood policing teams were introduced again for officers to identify issues in communities and provide long term solutions with partner agencies.

The hope is that tackling issues before they escalate will drive down demand.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said: "The previous organisational structure for crime and public protection was introduced in 2015, and combined detectives across South Yorkshire into more centralised and flexible teams.

"Whilst this had some benefits, the nature and demand of crimes continues to change and the force needs to adjust how we operate to ensure we are equipped to deal with modern challenges and to provide the best service to victims.

"We have undertaken detailed and comprehensive analysis of our demand, resources and emerging threats, such as cyber-crime, modern slavery and fraud, to develop a model for future service delivery which supports wider organisational changes in how we deliver policing to communities of South Yorkshire."

He added: "The return of neighbourhood policing last year gave us a great opportunity to pool our expertise and align these functions, which both have the key focus of protecting vulnerable people.

"We are confident that by having our CID and public protection functions co-located with our response and neighbourhood teams we will be able to deliver strong, efficient and effective crime services across the county."