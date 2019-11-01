Someone has been spraying 'Boris Johnson is a k***' graffiti all over Sheffield
A General Election might well be on the way – but it seems there’s on person in Sheffield who most definitely won’t be giving the Prime Minister their backing.
For the spray-painted slogan “Boris Johnson Is A K***” has recently started spring up on walls around the city centre.
There have been several sightings of the artist’s handiwork in the last few days, with several examples of the white spray painted slogan on walls near Sheffield railway station.
The graffiti has been spotted several times on the wall which runs alongside the tram tracks between Park Hill and the station.
And after Boris’s failure to ensure Britain left the EU yesterday as promised, it seems there’s further anti-Johnson sentiment in the city.
In addition to the graffiti, a number of fluorescent “B****** to Brexit” stickers have appeared on walls and lamp-posts over the last few days.