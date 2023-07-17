News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Woman, 40, in critical condition in hospital after being hit by car

Solly Street fire Sheffield: Eight fire crews sent to flats as kitchen goes up in flames

Eight fire crews were sent to a block of flats near Sheffield city centre after a fire broke out inside late at night.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

Seven fire engines and one of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s turntable ladder vehicles were sent to the scene after the blaze was reported inside the flats just off Solly Street, near Sheffield University.

Crews arrived to find a fire in a kitchen inside one of the flats, turning hoses on it to put the flames out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said in a statement that they attended the fire after a call was received at 11.51pm on Saturday night.

Most Popular
Seven fire engines and one of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s turntable ladder vehicles were sent to the scene after a fire was reported inside flats just off Solly Street, near Sheffield University.Seven fire engines and one of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s turntable ladder vehicles were sent to the scene after a fire was reported inside flats just off Solly Street, near Sheffield University.
Seven fire engines and one of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s turntable ladder vehicles were sent to the scene after a fire was reported inside flats just off Solly Street, near Sheffield University.

They added: “Two main jets and one safety jet were used to extinguish the fire which was located in a kitchen in one of the apartments. No one was injured. The incident had been dealt with by 1.24am.”

It was one of two fires in homes reported within a few hours that kept firefighters busy on Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday.

Ronald Road fire, Darnall

Crews had been called out earlier to Darnall, after a bedroom had caught fire in the early evening.

Seven fire engines and one of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s turntable ladder vehicles were sent to the scene after a fire was reported inside flats just off Solly Street, near Sheffield University.Seven fire engines and one of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s turntable ladder vehicles were sent to the scene after a fire was reported inside flats just off Solly Street, near Sheffield University.
Seven fire engines and one of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s turntable ladder vehicles were sent to the scene after a fire was reported inside flats just off Solly Street, near Sheffield University.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement added: “Three fire engines attended a house fire on Ronald Road, Sheffield, after a call was received shortly before 6pm. The fire was located in the bedroom of the property and was extinguished. Two hose reels and one main jet were used to extinguish the fire whilst a ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke. No one was injured. The incident was dealt with shortly before 8pm.”

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service