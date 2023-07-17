Seven fire engines and one of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s turntable ladder vehicles were sent to the scene after the blaze was reported inside the flats just off Solly Street, near Sheffield University.
Crews arrived to find a fire in a kitchen inside one of the flats, turning hoses on it to put the flames out.
Officers said in a statement that they attended the fire after a call was received at 11.51pm on Saturday night.
They added: “Two main jets and one safety jet were used to extinguish the fire which was located in a kitchen in one of the apartments. No one was injured. The incident had been dealt with by 1.24am.”
It was one of two fires in homes reported within a few hours that kept firefighters busy on Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday.
Ronald Road fire, Darnall
Crews had been called out earlier to Darnall, after a bedroom had caught fire in the early evening.
The statement added: “Three fire engines attended a house fire on Ronald Road, Sheffield, after a call was received shortly before 6pm. The fire was located in the bedroom of the property and was extinguished. Two hose reels and one main jet were used to extinguish the fire whilst a ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke. No one was injured. The incident was dealt with shortly before 8pm.”