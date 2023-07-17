Eight fire crews were sent to a block of flats near Sheffield city centre after a fire broke out inside late at night.

Seven fire engines and one of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s turntable ladder vehicles were sent to the scene after the blaze was reported inside the flats just off Solly Street, near Sheffield University.

Crews arrived to find a fire in a kitchen inside one of the flats, turning hoses on it to put the flames out.

Officers said in a statement that they attended the fire after a call was received at 11.51pm on Saturday night.

They added: “Two main jets and one safety jet were used to extinguish the fire which was located in a kitchen in one of the apartments. No one was injured. The incident had been dealt with by 1.24am.”

It was one of two fires in homes reported within a few hours that kept firefighters busy on Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday.

Ronald Road fire, Darnall

Crews had been called out earlier to Darnall, after a bedroom had caught fire in the early evening.

