Flats evacuated near Sheffield town centre after blaze breaks out on fifth floor

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six fire engines and their turntable ladder to the scene after the fire was reported to them just before 6pm this evening.

They arrived to find a fire had broken out in a fifth floor flat at the Velocity Village apartments block, on Solly Street.

Firefighters said that the fire was well developed inside an open plan flat in the building when they arrived.

Fire engines on Scotland Street, Sheffield, this evening on their way to the flat fire

Residents living in the building were evacuated while the fire crews worked to put the flames out.

No one was injured in the blaze.

A fire service spokesman said that the fire fighters were now leaving the scene, over two hours after they had been called, and that the investigation into the cause was now starting.

Fire engines were seen on their way to the blaze travelling along Scotland Street, and had also been seen on their way along the Sheffield Parkway with their blue flashing lights.

Firefighters at Velocity Village, Solley Street, Sheffield, this evening

The plume of smoke rising from the site could be seen from some distance from the flats, and can be seen in pictures taken from Scotland Street, which is the next road nearly parallel to Solly Street.

Firefighters could also be seen inside the largely glass fronted building after the blaze was reported, as they got on with the task of putting the fire out.

Smoke rising from the flat fire on Solly Street this evening