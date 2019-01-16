Weather warning issued for Sheffield with snow in the forecast

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for Sheffield with sleet and snow showers possible overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware' warning for ice, which is valid from 10pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday.

Could Sheffield wake up to scenes like this over the next few days? Picture: Chris Holt

READ MORE: This is when weather forecasters say it will next snow in Sheffield

It said icy patches will develop overnight with wintry showers also affecting some areas.

The Met Office said wintry showers were likely from around 3am, with temperatures dropping as low as -2 °C.

READ MORE: ‘Positive’ progress made after community talks on the future of historic Sheffield spa

It said it would be cold and frosty at first on Thursday, then mainly dry and bright with sunny spells.

READ MORE: Sheffield manufacturers meet minister over ‘crazy’ new knife laws

Sheffield Council contractor Amey said gritters would be out across the city from 9pm tonight.