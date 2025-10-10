Skincrawling videos shows fly infestation at Sheffield tower block where swarms fill the air outside windows

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 06:17 BST
Skincrawling videos shows a fly infestation at a Sheffield tower block.

The swarms of cluster flies, which gather in their thousands in autumn before burrowing and laying their eggs for spring, are a twice-yearly plague for the Robertshaw tower block in Netherthorpe.

These clips show how the infestation fills the air and covers eaves with the sheer number of flies.

They also show what happens if residents make the mistake of leaving their windows open, with flies crawling over the ceiling and walls of flats.

Resident Peter McLoughlin said: “I’m fed up of it, to be honest. It’s become unbearable.

“You cannot open your windows at all or they will get inside, and with no fresh air you end up living in a stuff flat where any mistake means flies getting into your home and into your food.

“I cannot use fly spray because of a medical condition. We left a window open by mistake last night and had to spend two hours squashing them with a damp cloth.

“It cannot carry on like this.”

Watch the clip above to see how flies fill the air outside this Sheffield flat block.

