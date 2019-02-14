Have your say

A police probe is continuing this morning into the death of a woman following an ‘altercation’ in Rotherham.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was found collapsed in Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, last night and emergency services were alerted.

South Yorkshire said the woman was in cardiac arrest and despite efforts to revive her she died a short time later.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested over the death and remained in custody overnight.

It has not yet been revealed what she bis being held on suspicion of.

A police cordon was put in place last night to preserve any potential forensic evidence and for police enquiries to be carried out.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 8.50pm.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 943 of February 13.