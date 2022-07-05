Shocked friends’ tributes to ‘Hatty’ after body found in search for missing Sheffield man Paul

A man named by police only as Paul, aged 45, was last seen on July 3 at an address on Birklands Avenue, Handsworth, and police issued an appeal for help finding him last night as concerns grew for his safety.

This morning, they said they had found the dead body of a man they believe to be the 45-year-old.

Friends have paid tribute to ‘Hatty’, after a popular Sheffield man named only as Paul was found dead.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, and police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Dozens of friends today paid tribute to Paul, who many knew as ‘Hatty’, with messages of support for his family on The Star’s Facebook page.

Among them was Nicholas Jackson, who said: “RIP Hatty heartbreaking news.”

Cheryl Bagshaw said: “Rip Hatty. Thinking of all his family.”