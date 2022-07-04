They have now issued a picture of the man, who they have named only as Paul in a bid to find him.
Paul was last seen yesterday, Sunday July 3, at an address on Birklands Avenue, Handsworth.
He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and with dark brown hair and a beard. It is believed Paul may be wearing a black t-shirt and white large headphones. He also tattoos on his leg.
Police said in a statement this evening: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”
They added: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 664 of 4 July 2022.”