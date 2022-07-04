Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Paul, 45, last seen at Birklands Avenue, Handsworth, Sheffield

Police tonight say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ after a 45-year-old man went messing from home in Sheffield.

They have now issued a picture of the man, who they have named only as Paul in a bid to find him.

Paul was last seen yesterday, Sunday July 3, at an address on Birklands Avenue, Handsworth.

Police say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ after a 45-year-old man, Paul, went messing from home in Sheffield. Paul is pictured here.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and with dark brown hair and a beard. It is believed Paul may be wearing a black t-shirt and white large headphones. He also tattoos on his leg.

Police said in a statement this evening: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

They added: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 664 of 4 July 2022.”

