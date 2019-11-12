Sheffield's Hope Valley railway line re-opens after rush hour flood drama closes track

Earlier flooding at Edale caused severe disruption on the line and trains are likely to experience further problems while services return to normal running.

Trains are slowly returning to normal after last week’s floods – but Rotherham Central station won't re-open for rail services until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

The line was flooded at Edale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work continues across the region to repair damage caused by floods and prepare the tracks for full timetables.

Northern customers across the network are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead as there remains potential for disruption to services and timetables may be amended on some routes.

Due to the flooding at Edale, delays are likely between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield on the Hope Valley Line.

Doncaster - Scunthorpe: a full service will operate between Doncaster and Scunthorpe.

Sheffield - Hull: a full service is in operation between Doncaster and Hull, but services will not continue through to Sheffield.

Sheffield - Doncaster: a full service is in operation between Sheffield and Doncaster, though services will not continue through to Adwick.

Sheffield - Leeds via Moorthorpe, flooding at Rotherham Central means services will not call at Rotherham until further notice. The line at Rotherham will be closed until at least Wednesday.